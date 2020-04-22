JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind, an original Devil and Double cosplay

Share it:

If you've been following anime and manga for a long time like us, surely you will have met so many characters not even being able to count them and remember them all. We have known some extravagant, crazy, loyal, courageous, stupid, cruel. Each Japanese story has its heterogeneous dose of unforgettable characters.

Just think of protagonists of the sagas you love most to end up in a world made of personalities so varied as to be able to populate a whole new universe. However a work is not made only by main characters, but also by second and above all by villain. They are the bad guys on duty, the ones who do everything to hinder our protagonists and who more often than not meet to death, to give that extra pepper that otherwise history would not have. Some people hate them, others love them madly, but the fact remains that without a good antagonist the whole story loses its depth.

If we talk about villain of the Japanese sagas, we can not fail to mention one of the best managed bad characters of recent times. The main antagonist of the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind, the one who has remained unknown to the last, making our protagonists but also us spectators go crazy looking for the boss of Passion: Devil.

Just him, or rather Double, for his extravagant personality, his palpable madness and the plot twist he has hidden episode after episode, he has entered with full rights among the villain best managed in recent times. Double, just as the name suggested, hid the Devil's personality, a personality who tried to remain hidden and who was none other than the boss of Passion.

To celebrate this character, or maybe we should say these characters since they are two in one, we want to show you a beautiful one cosplay all female made by two Instagram cosplayers: gera_kozachenko is grashka.k who have immortalized theirs artwork in a photo shared on the profile of the first and that you can find at the bottom of the article. As you can see, the two girls represented Double and Devil, making us imagine how they could have looked if they had been of opposite sex to the original one.

What do you think of cosplay? Let us know below in the comments.

