JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Caesar is back in the spotlight with this cosplay

Needless to go around so much, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures has become one of the most popular animated and paper series of recent years – as well as thanks to a story full of great moments and a unique style of drawing – because of its characters, all beautifully characterized and in-depth.

Just the rich cast of protagonists and antagonists seen during the various narrative arcs of the production have in fact identified themselves as the spearhead of the work, unforgettable characters who have conquered the public, who has never missed the opportunity to praise the high quality cosplay and fanart series.

Well, this time it was the appreciated cosplayer Ookamisun that won the attention of the fans, all through a splendid JoJo's Bizarre Adventure themed cosplay specifically dedicated to Caesar Zeppeli. The work, as you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, is characterized by a great attention in the reconstruction of clothing and gestures, without forgetting its iconic bubbles. In short, we are talking about a great job that has been able to earn the appreciation of many users.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our special dedicated to the best stands of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo.