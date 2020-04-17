Entertainment

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Animator celebrates Day's birthday with a sketch

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Characters with an incredible charisma mixed with a style as characteristic as it is successful represent the spearheads for JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, the epic that materialized thanks to the hard work of Hirohiko Araki that after the arrival of the manga has also seen the arrival of a highly appreciated animated adaptation.

Speaking of the characters, there is no doubt that all the faces presented during the series have managed to impress themselves strongly on the hearts and minds of the public, as evidenced by the countless home made works brought to light by the fans. Protagonists and Villain have always been able to conquer the spotlight thanks to their peculiar personalities, and recently the community celebrated Giorno's birthday.

Indeed, the protagonist of Vento Aureo turned this April 16 and the public took advantage of the opportunity to return to praising the series on social media. Among the many, however, also appeared Kohei Ashiya, animator who worked on the series and who has decided to give the public a splendid sketch – viewable by scrolling down to the news – dedicated to the work and in which the many characters seen in Vento Aureo are depicted, with Giorgio obviously appearing in the foreground.

READ:  Arrowverse: How Superman Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh looked like

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the anime The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo Vento Aureo.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.