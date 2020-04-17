JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Animator celebrates Day's birthday with a sketch

Share it:

Characters with an incredible charisma mixed with a style as characteristic as it is successful represent the spearheads for JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, the epic that materialized thanks to the hard work of Hirohiko Araki that after the arrival of the manga has also seen the arrival of a highly appreciated animated adaptation.

Speaking of the characters, there is no doubt that all the faces presented during the series have managed to impress themselves strongly on the hearts and minds of the public, as evidenced by the countless home made works brought to light by the fans. Protagonists and Villain have always been able to conquer the spotlight thanks to their peculiar personalities, and recently the community celebrated Giorno's birthday.

Indeed, the protagonist of Vento Aureo turned this April 16 and the public took advantage of the opportunity to return to praising the series on social media. Among the many, however, also appeared Kohei Ashiya, animator who worked on the series and who has decided to give the public a splendid sketch – viewable by scrolling down to the news – dedicated to the work and in which the many characters seen in Vento Aureo are depicted, with Giorgio obviously appearing in the foreground.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the anime The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo Vento Aureo.