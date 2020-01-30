Entertainment

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: a fun mash up gives actress Zendaya a stand

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures they prove more and more creative and "bizarre" like the work of the master Hirohiko Araki. The latest madness sees a fun mash up between Spiderman star Zendaya and rapper singer Lil Nas X.

The particular mash up, posted on Twitter by the user AdatheeDemigod on his profile, shows the singer appearing behind the shoulders of the young actress protagonist of Spiderman Homecoming and Spiderman Far Frome Home as a real stand of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure. The two artists, present at the awards ceremony of the Grammy Music Award, they presented themselves with two looks that would certainly not have disfigured among the pages of Araki's manga, which makes fashion and eccentricity in dressing one of his workhorses when he has to create a character for his work. And this is one of the aspects that most attracts fans, who increasingly show their affection with more or less amused gifts, like this fan art that transforms the powerful Hulk into the Bruce Banner stand.

READ:  The last season of Oregairu finally has a release date

But when we will see the continuation of the adventures of Joestar family? Stone Ocean does not have a final announcement yet. The hope is that it will arrive soon and we will certainly not fail to inform you as soon as we have news about it.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.