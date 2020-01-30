JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: a fun mash up gives actress Zendaya a stand

Share it:

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures they prove more and more creative and "bizarre" like the work of the master Hirohiko Araki. The latest madness sees a fun mash up between Spiderman star Zendaya and rapper singer Lil Nas X.

The particular mash up, posted on Twitter by the user AdatheeDemigod on his profile, shows the singer appearing behind the shoulders of the young actress protagonist of Spiderman Homecoming and Spiderman Far Frome Home as a real stand of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure. The two artists, present at the awards ceremony of the Grammy Music Award, they presented themselves with two looks that would certainly not have disfigured among the pages of Araki's manga, which makes fashion and eccentricity in dressing one of his workhorses when he has to create a character for his work. And this is one of the aspects that most attracts fans, who increasingly show their affection with more or less amused gifts, like this fan art that transforms the powerful Hulk into the Bruce Banner stand.

But when we will see the continuation of the adventures of Joestar family? Stone Ocean does not have a final announcement yet. The hope is that it will arrive soon and we will certainly not fail to inform you as soon as we have news about it.