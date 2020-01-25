Entertainment

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: a fan creates his own theme song for the Stone Ocean anime

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The wait for the new adventures of the Joestar family it is always very large for fans of the work of the master Hirohiko Araki. The you tuber Disco Ballad, on his channel, has created his own version of the theme song of the hypothetical anime of the Sixth series, Stone Ocean.

It is not yet official that Stone Ocean become an anime, even if we would be amazed to the contrary, given the enormous success that JoJo's Bizarre Adventures have had in recent years. From fans who create their own models of the Giovanna di Vento Aureo outfit to fans who have fun with fan art, such as this that imagines Hulk as a JoJo stand, and other creations. In the video that we present today, you tuber Disco Ballad had fun creating, using animated images from the manga, the opening theme of Stone Ocean, using the song It's My Life sung by Gwen Stefani and that you can see (and hear) at the bottom of the news. The result is very particular and fully reflects the spirit of the series. The choice to use Araki's designs makes everything even more intriguing. However, we warn you that, if you have never read the Stone Ocean manga, you would do well not to open the video because it contains numerous spoilers on the characters and events that take place in the story. We hope to be able to give you the official announcement of the sixth series anime very soon.

The latest statements on the future of Stone Ocean leave, moreover, hope.

