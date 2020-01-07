JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: A fan creates a minifigure by Joseph Joestar

Share it:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures it is a manga that stands out from other works for its eccentricity and originality. Qualities that seem to be transmitted also to his fans, as reflected in this Lego minifigure created by a fan.

The Reddit ItsNotAMankey user has customized a Lego minifigure, thus recreating his favorite JoJo, that is Joseph Joestar the protagonist of Battle Tendency the second part of the generational manga of the master Hirohiko Araki. In the image that we find at the bottom of the news, we can see Joseph with the outfit he had when he defeated Streitzo, the master of concentric waves who fights God Brando with his grandfather Jonathan and who then becomes a vampire thanks to a stone mask found in Mexico. Unfortunately, there is no real Lego set dedicated to JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, so the only way to have one is to invent yourself like this fan. We hope that the worldwide success of Araki's work will lead the famous brick house to dedicate something to it.

Meanwhile Araki is working on the designs for the 2020 Paralympics together with sensei Naoki Urasawa (author of Monster, 20th Century Boys, Pluto and other works). If you are among the many who await the anime of Stone Ocean, the sixth series of The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo, you can console yourself with this very realistic Jolyne Kujo cosplay.