Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Warner Bros registers a new domain, is Stone Ocean coming?

It has now been well over a year since the end of Vento Aureo. Since then, no more news related to the de franchise has emerged Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and the animated adaptation of the sixth part still remained a mystery. But something seems to finally move as a clue seems to suggest a new project on the way.

I study David Production, after adapting one of the works from the franchise every two years Hirohiko Araki, broke the tradition and skipped the debut of Stone Ocean for 2020. Currently, in fact, the transposition of the sixth part is still a mystery and the company, which among other things is busy with Fire Force, has not yet confirmed the release of the anime. In any case, we will soon be able to see news.

In fact, on 30 August the Warner Bros, which owns the rights to the franchise, has quietly registered a new domain for Jojo, the same one found at the bottom of the news. This clue can mean many things, therefore the news must be taken with due precautions, but it is absolutely not excluded that the project in question may really concern the Stone Ocean anime and that David Production has decided to put the highly anticipated new season in the pipeline for 2021. We therefore suggest that you continue to follow us so as not to miss further updates on the subject.

And you, instead, what do you think of this domain, what is it about in your opinion? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.