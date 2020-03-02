JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Review of the second anime, Stardust Crusaders

Share it:

"Much has changed, it's true: the story, the characters, the settings. But what hasn't changed at all is the guiding thread that binds all the stories of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: spirituality, the bond, the heart, the soul and spirit that unites my protagonists. When I started Phantom Blood it was alienating to see the protagonist, Jonathan, die at the end of his journey. Jonathan dies, but transmits all his values ​​to the descendants who followed him over the decades. On the change of design, you may have noticed that initially the characters were much more muscular due to the hard training to master the Concentric Waves. This strong spirituality led me to create the Stand, a guardian spirit, a direct consequence of the soul embodied by the 'Hamon ".

With these words Hirohiko Araki, the father of Jojo's bizarre adventures, during the interview with Lucca Comics & Games 2019, explained the guiding thread that moves the narrative evolution of the series, but also the development of its characters. In the review of the first series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, which is now available on Netflix, we told you about an extraordinary universe and the ability to contaminate different genres and cultures. But from the second anime series onwards, which corresponds to the third part of Jojo, everything changed. We are talking about Stardust Crusaders, perhaps the most loved cycle by all fans of the opera thanks to its unforgettable protagonists and the concept of adventure itself: a story that distorts the canons of its predecessors, but at the same time the closure of a cycle, that of the Stone mask and of Dio Brando as the main villain of the franchise. After the release in 2012 of the series focused on Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, therefore, David Production embarked on the transmission of Stardust Crusaders between 2014 and 2015: a titanic project, perhaps excessively long, which in our opinion in an anime version marks a small step back from the beginning.

The Japanese Jojo

In 1987 the story of Jotaro Kujo, Japanese nephew of Joseph Joestar who chose to adopt the maternal surname. Tormented by strange possessions, of which he believes he is a victim, the protagonist will have the opportunity to get to know his grandfather and learn the secrets related to his own heritage. Joseph, now old compared to the events of Battle Tendency, reveal the truth to the young person. The story, in fact, is about return of the evil God Brando, believed defeated after the sacrifice of Jonathan Joestar in the late nineteenth century, and on the journey made by the hero and his allies to definitively defeat the sworn nemesis of the Joestar family. But obviously it will not be easy, because the awakening of the powerful vampire has caused the appearance of a series of extraordinary phenomena. And here Jojo's bizarre adventures definitively opens its shell, adopting a series of narrative and stylistic stylistic elements destined to become the pillars of the saga. Araki, and in return the authors of the anime, bid farewell to the concept of Concentric Waves, the spiritual energy that Jonathan and Joseph were able to channel to display supernatural abilities.

God Brando, to return to life, has in fact used Jonathan's bodyburied with him in the depths of the ocean: the encounter between the blood of the Joestar and the powers of the Stone Mask of God determined the genesis of the Stand, the tangible representation of an individual's soul. To come into possession of this new ability, which is manifested through a spiritual creature positioned behind the user, are those who possess the genetic inheritance of Jonathan or who came into contact with God Brando, who generated a real army to conquer the world.

The villain also infected Holly, Jotaro's innocent mother, with a mysterious and deadly disease: the journey that the protagonist will have to face together with his grandfather Joseph, but also with the users of the stands Mohammed Abdul, Noriaki Kakyoin is Jean Pierre Polnareff, becomes a real personal crusade that will see in its last act the incredible clash between Jotaro, with its Star Platinum stand, and Dio Brando, in possession of the deadly stand called The World.

From Hamon to the Stands

The first (perhaps only) great revolution of the second anime series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures is mainly in the introduction of the Stands, a new power to replace the Hamon which also represents a peculiar evolution. Stadust Crusaders marked, for Araki's manga, the definitive transition from the seinen target to the shonen target and the consequences are all seen in the storytelling and in the main themes of the story.

Jojo's second anime series (or third part for manga lovers) is first and foremost a travel story: the epic of Jotaro and his friends, who from Japan cross the whole Middle East up to Egypt, where the fearsome God Brando lives. The same concept of the stands determined a strong thematic transition from a narrative focused on horror-action-mystery dynamics to a pure battle shonen: each character has its own particular power, represented by its own stand, and each stage of the journey corresponds to a battle against a different and increasingly powerful enemy. In the background, the magnificent evolution of the protagonists on a journey that is not only research, but also training for some characters and redemption for others. But it is precisely in these dynamics of writing that, in our opinion, the anime inspired by Stardust Crusaders does not totally replicate the glories of the previous series. The slip from seinen to shonen has created a cast of characters and situations that to date remain among the most loved of Jojo's fandom, but at the same time it has also led to the cancellation of more adult themes in favor of a staging more dedicated to children.

In this scenario, fortunately, Araki's typical narrative style does not lose its iconic verve, on the contrary it amplifies the shades of madness and grotesque already glimpsed in the previous season. The real problem, in our opinion, is in the rhythm: Jojo Stardust Crusaders is divided into two blocks, that is the first narrative arc that sees the protagonists engaged in the journey to Cairo and the part entitled Battle in Egypt, dedicated precisely to the incursion of Jotaro and his followers into Egypt and to the final battle with God Brando.

The result is a series of almost 50 episodes which proceeds through a slow story, marked by a completely episodic narrative. In this phase, directors Tsuda and Suzuki opted for a much more dilated adaptation, excessively lengthening the progression and making certain episodes much slower and more difficult to digest than the pages of the original manga. In our full-bodied central block this season, in our opinion, there is not enough horizontal narrative to hold up the interest of the public, kept alive exclusively thanks to the charisma and evolution of the characters.

The basic plot develops consistently only between the first and last episodes of Stardust Crusaders, in the rest we have an ineffective storytelling and far too compassionate. While remaining extremely faithful to the graphic styles of comics, and above all strong in an excellent design both as regards the characters and their stands, it must be said that the visual compartment of the anime series does not shine for the fluidity of the animations or for the overall quality of the designs, letting it be exclusively the charm of the settings and the soundtrack to fully support the artistic value of the production.

Unfortunately, as for the first series, the Italian dubbing is missing in Stardust Crusaders on Netflix, a sign that the streaming giant has preferred not to invest its resources in a localization of the product in our language, albeit called aloud by the Bel Paese fandom .