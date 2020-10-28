JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Kira and Killer Queen in a cosplay for the whole family

It can be said that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a sort of “family affair”, with the various Joestars who have given themselves the generational change along the various sagas. Waiting for the sixth season of the animated, which will see Jolyne Kujo as the protagonist, the protagonists of Diamond is Unbreakable are back in action in a fantastic cosplay.

Although the characters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Ubreakable will almost certainly not return in the highly anticipated next season of the animated series, Yoshikage Kira and her Stand are confirmed again as two of the most beloved antagonists of the Hirohiko Araki franchise. To pay homage to them, a parent and their son have teamed up to create one of the most adorable cosplays ever.

On Reddit, user Snizabelle shared a great image of a mom and her baby performing a Killer Queen and Kira cosplay. To strike is above all the child, who despite her tender age she plays perfectly his part. If you love the world of cosplay and have just given birth to your child, these costumes will allow you to create a memorable memory. It is not the first time that Kira is the protagonist of cosplay of this type. With this costume your cat will become the copy of the antagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Meanwhile, a hardcover of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure made by a fan went viral.