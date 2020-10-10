JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Killer Queen comes to life in a scary Halloween pumpkin

It is now very close to Halloween and, thanks to this incredible creation published on Reddit, fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure they can prepare an amazing themed party. But beware, Killer Queen could come back to life by doing so.

Although in all seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure there has never been an episode dedicated to Halloween, in view of the night of the witches a fan of the Hirohiko Araki franchise has given birth to a dark creation.

User The Last Of Heroes, on Reddit, shared his incredible JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure themed artwork: a pumpkin engraved with the face of Killer Queen, the Stand of Yoshikage Kira. This disturbing creation is very faithful to the antagonist’s face and is perfectly recognizable by anyone. It is not the first time that fans of this series have created incredible creations. Watch this character from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure emerge from a cappuccino.

Yoshikage Kira is the main antagonist of the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond is Unbreakable, and acts as a serial killer in search of a life in which he can eliminate any female figure at his description. Equipped with a high level of power, at the end of the anime he is defeated by the protagonist Josuke Higashikata. Despite not achieving Dio Brando’s popularity, Yoshikage is one of the best villains of the opera. Who will be the protagonist of the next animated series? We’ll find out in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean event scheduled for April.