Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Jonathan becomes a vampire in InnaPerina cosplay

August 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure returned in 2012 with the anime adaptation of David Production. It was for several years that the traces of the brand had been lost, I live practically only in the manga published by Hirohiko Araki in the monthly magazine Ultra Jump. Yet the new anime has given a lifeblood to its characters.

We have therefore revised Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando face off in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, this time, however, with a new graphic design that no longer refers to that muscular style of the 70s and 80s, but to a fresher and more modern one, taking up in some ways the one presented by Araki in the latest manga series by Jojo.

Jonathan Joestar is the protagonist of the first phase of the anime The Bizarre Adventures of Jojo, here he must face Dio Brando who becomes a vampire after coming into contact with a strange mask. The villain gets bloodthirsty and creepy, but what if it was Jonathan who got his hands on the mask? Cosplayer Inna Perina gives us proof with a cosplay that we can see below.

Using the makeup and putting in some Jojo lines, this Jonathan Joestar vampire cosplay it's quite creepy, with lots of blood dripping from your mouth and hands. The Joestar family line would never be the same again with a twist like that.

However, the current Jonathan is among the fan favorite Jojos, despite the majority of cosplay gravitating towards Jotaro Kujo.

