Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Jojolion reaches 100: here is the special cover

There are some works that are now part of a culture as they have accompanied generations of enthusiasts for many years. Hirohiko Araki's masterpiece, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, certainly holds a prominent place among those iconic titles of the Japanese comic scene.

The tireless sensei, in fact, has continued for many years to support the franchise with new works, currently in its eighth part which began in May 2011 between the pages of Ultra Jump, the monthly home magazine Shueisha. The party in question, JoJolion, has also arrived in Italy under Star Comics which has 20 volumes out of the 23 tankobons released so far.

At the moment, Araki's latest manga boasts well over 12 million copies sold, numbers that place the franchise at the top of the Japanese publishing industry. As if that weren't enough, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Jojolion reached 100 chapters with the August release, a special event for a monthly series that the magazine wanted to pay homage through a color cover for the magazine, the same one that you can admire in a leak at the bottom of the news. Either way, the series isn't going to be long yet, as sensei said Part 8 is nearing its conclusion.

