Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: here’s Jolyne Kujo animated in this fanmade trailer

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure recently landed on Netflix with So Spoke Rohan Kishibe, but fans are waiting for an even bigger event. After the end of Jojo’s fifth season, Vento Aureo, fans have been waiting for news on the development of Stone Ocean.

The sixth season will feature the fantastic Jolyne Kujo, daughter of Jotaro Kujo. The young Jolyne will have to escape from a maximum security prison, the opening of a series that has given us some of the most iconic stands of the whole series.

Jolyne is a character with unique characteristics and a look that reminds us of singer Billie Eilish, not only because she is the only girl to be part of the Joestar lineage, but also thanks to her character and skills, amplified by the power of his stand, Stone Free. In addition to the classic barrage of punches passed down among the Jojos, Jolyne’s stand is capable of transforming her body into a series of threads, a power that is far more useful than it appears, especially as Jolyne tries to prove her innocence to everyone as she is accused of a crime she never committed. Unfortunately for our protagonist, this won’t be her only task.

Reddit user MomoYeah shared this awesome fan made trailer, which it makes us feel just like Stone Ocean is already out! In fact, the sixth season could be released in April, coinciding with the big Joestar The Inherited Soul event, described as one of the biggest Jojo themed events. For the moment, there has been no official confirmation from David Production, but we keep crossing our fingers waiting for the big announcement!