JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure goes viral, boom on social media after a singer’s post

Megan Thee Stallion, female hip hop icon and twenty-sixth most listened to singer in the world, has never hidden her passion for anime, and in particular for My Hero Academia. The love story between the singer and the Japanese series, however, certainly does not stop there, and her latest Instagram post is a perfect example.

As you can see below, a few hours ago the artist published a couple of shots of her new nails, for the occasion decorated with the faces of some characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The description reads as follows: “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of my favorite anime, and Stardust Crusaders inspired me to make this set!“. The post received half a million likes, an absolutely impressive figure, despite the girl can count on more than 16 million followers.

Second Spotify, Megan Thee Stallion is in the Top 30 of the most listened to artists in the world and WAP, one of his latest singles with Cardi B, has 400 million reproductions. Not long ago the girl was a guest of Crunchyroll to talk about anime, revealing her passion for Japan and in particular for Naruto, Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia. JoJo fans will surely be happy to see their favorite series reach the mainstream.

What do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In case you are a fan of Araki’s work then, we remind you that a little while ago the live-action TV series of JoJo was officially announced, centered on the character of Rohan Kishibe.