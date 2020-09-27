JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Fan Expectations Grow for Stone Ocean

It’s practically official now, the sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, will come soon. And this news did nothing but increase the expectation of fans, who flocked to social media for more information.

After the statements of the animator and director of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and the registration of the new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure web domain: Stone Ocean, the arrival of the sixth season of the animated is now imminent.

Following this exciting news, fans of the Hirohiko Araki franchise took to social media by launching the hashtag #StoneOcean. Fans can’t wait any longer and are clamoring for the return of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Between those hoping to see Dio Brando one last time and those waiting for Jotaro’s return, there is only one certainty: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has won the hearts of the public.

At the moment, we still don’t know much about the sixth season subtitled Stone Ocean. This new adventure will follow the events of Jolyne, the first female Joestar, and will take the protagonist to visit America. The animated series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Star Ocean will be created by David Production, a studio that previously dealt with the franchise.