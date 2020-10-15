Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Could Henry Cavill Be the Perfect Jonathan Joestar?

The world of anime is famous for its many live action. Some anime seem particularly suited to being made into feature films with real actors, as long as there is a perfect cast, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of them.

The fourth saga of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond is Unbreakable, already has a live action adaptation. The protagonists are Josuke Higashigata and his companions, but there is an English actor who could give us a stellar performance as Jonathan Joestar, We are talking about Henry Cavill.

The story of Phantom Blood takes place in Victorian England, a setting that was recently explored by the actor, who we saw as a charismatic Sherlock Holmes in the series Enola Holmes. Cavill is brawn and brains in this portrayal of Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective, and his appearance is that of a true gentleman, a trait that both Sherlock and Jonathan demand.

After having settled perfectly in the world of Enola Holmes, he would certainly be able to give us a Jonathan perfect in every detail. The actor also played more challenging roles, such as Superman in the DCEU e Geralt in The Witcher, this makes us think he could handle Jojo’s action scenes as well.

Does Henry Cavill seem right in the role of Jonathan? Which actor do you think should play Dio Brando?