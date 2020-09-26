Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Clues to the upcoming arrival of the Stone Ocean anime

Fans of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure I’m waiting for any clue about the return of the animated series, both with the new season of Stone Ocean starring Jolyne Kujo, and with the OAV centered on Rohan and Fugo.

It seems that a member of the staff at the animation department has leaked a clue saying that Fans won’t have to wait long to see the return of the Hirohiko Araki series.

While the publication of the manga continues with Jojolion, opera fans are waiting to see the animated adaptation arrive in Italy in all its bizarre beauty.

The latest series, The Bizarre Adventures of Jojo, Vento Aureo, had as protagonist Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, who is technically part of the Joestar lineage if we think that the vampire took possession of the body of his rival Jonathan Joestar in the end of the first season of the comic and the anime.

In Stone Ocean we will not see Giorno, now full-fledged leader of the Passion gang, but he will pass the ball to the only female Jojo, Jolyne.

As the previous Araki series have masterfully done, too Stone Ocean it will transport us to a whole new world. This time we will find ourselves in America, where the girl with the star tattoo will be locked up in a maximum security prison.

Megumi Itoi, animator and anime director of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, shared a post on Twitter stating that he is currently working on four different projects, but finds it really hard to draw them separately. Among these, says Itoi, there is also Jojo, who requires to be drawn differently depending on the department.

To remove any doubts about the upcoming arrival of the series, Warner Bros registers the domination of The Bizarre Adventures of Jojo Stone Ocean. If, on the other hand, you are among those who do not yet know whether to start Jojo or not, let yourself be intrigued by the five aspects that made Jojo’s first series unique.

Are you excited for the return of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure? What is your favorite stand and why? Let us know in the comments!