JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Bruno Bucciarati emerges from a cappuccino. The tweet is viral

We have seen hundreds of cosplay or fanart themed JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but what Twitter user @ Icafe14 did is extraordinary: giving life to one of JoJo’s protagonists in a cappuccino.

On his Twitter profile, @ Icafe14 created a splendid illustration by Bruno Bucciarati. But if you think he did it on an ordinary sheet of paper or something like that, you’re wrong: the portrait was done inside a cappuccino.

In the video published, we can admire the author using two teaspoons with great capacity to give shape to the illustration. The result is extraordinary; from the pages of the manga of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Bucciarati switches to finding himself in a cappuccino. It goes without saying that in a very short time the tweet went viral and currently has a total of over two million views, over one hundred thousand “likes” and thousands of retweets. The author is not new to works of this kind: on his profile we can admire numerous portraits dedicated to the world of anime or that of cinema.

Bruno Bucciarati is one of the protagonists of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Leader of his own mafia gang, Bucciarati makes his debut as one of Giorno Giovanna’s first opponents, even if in the end he ends up providing him with significant support. This character, who is also a Stand User, appears as a man of medium height with long black hair, with a fringe covering his forehead.

At the moment, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is stopped, but a new animated season it will come very soon. The sixth season, entitled Stone Ocean, will follow the story of Jolyne, daughter of Jotaro Kujo, as well as the first female JoJo. According to rumors of a staff member, the publication of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Star Ocean is closer than ever. The expectation of fans grows out of all proportion for the new JoJo series.