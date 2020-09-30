JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: an important announcement soon, what is it?

Since the end of Vento Aureo, fans of Hirohiko Araki’s work have ceaselessly asked for the arrival of a new animated season, the sixth. After a long silence, apparently on the release date of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean now very little is missing.

New information on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime came later opening a new web domain in Japan. The page emerged earlier this week and the splash screen is dedicated to everything related to Araki’s manga. As it turns out, the website appears to have been launched to kick off an upcoming JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure event. Opening the portal, in fact, an advertisement appeared, now promptly canceled, according to which further updates on the sixth season would soon arrive.

According to the promo, the official announcement of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will arrive in April 2021. At that date there are still several months left, so the wait for fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is further extended. David Production, studio that will take care of the animated series, is currently busy with the second season of Fire Force, so it is very likely that the new JoJo anime will arrive in the summer. Meanwhile, new rumors have emerged from Megumi Itoi, animator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.