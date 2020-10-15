JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: a live-action TV series about Rohan Kishibe is coming

A few hours ago, the Japanese TV station NHK announced the imminent release of a live-action miniseries centered on Rohan Kishibe, the de JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable and protagonist of the spin-off Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe. The miniseries will be an adaptation of the latter, written by Hiroiko Araki in 2013.

The TV series will consist of three episodes, broadcast on NHK channels on 28, 29 and 30 December 2020 respectively. Being a miniseries, the third and final episode will definitively close the story.

Issei Takahashi plays the protagonist Rohan Kishibe, while the rest of the cast sees the participation of Marie Iitoyo (nei panni di Kyoka Izumi), Fuga Shibazaki (Ikkyu), Mirai Moriyama (Jugo Shishi), Kumi Takiuchi (Mai Katahira) e Tomoya Nakamura (Taro Hirai).

The spin-off written by Hiroiko Araki counts nine self-contained chapters and the series, directed by the talented Kazutaka Watanabe, will adapt three: Millionaires’ Village, Kushagara (written by Ballad Kitaguni) and DNA. For the moment, nothing has been revealed regarding a possible exit in the West.

Still on the subject of live-action, then, we remind you that recently the arrival of two new series dedicated to One Punch-Man and Steins; Gate was announced.