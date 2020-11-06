Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: A fanart portrays all the heroes of the saga together

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure tells the story of the Joestars through the generations, where the various and colorful protagonists take part in the battle to defeat the villains on duty, such as Dio Brando, Cars, Kira and Diavolo.

A fan has decided to embark on the titanic undertaking of drawing all of Jojo’s heroes in one drawing! In the fantastic fanart there are all, from the days of vampires and concentric waves to the most recent stands.

The creativity of Hirohiko Araki has given us some of the most colorful and extravagant characters ever to be put on paper, and each generation of Jojo adds something different, so each series is unique even though they are all interconnected. Both the heroes and the villains have a style never seen before in the real world and also in that of manga and anime. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has continued to make fashion its strong point and also in Jojolion the protagonists show off spectacular looks.

Reddit user Austin Yao Chen shared this impressive one drawing that portrays all generations of the Joestar family, even those that don’t yet have an animated adaptation.

Next spring there will be an event entirely dedicated to Jojo, fans are hoping it is the announcement of the long-awaited sixth season of Stone Ocean. If you missed this bizarre news, Jojo went viral thanks to the nails of a famous singer and a Joseph Joestar cardboard in human size.