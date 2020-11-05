Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: A fan finds a cute Easter egg

A fan found an Easter egg from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Try It in an anime scene Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable. Hirohiko Araki’s anime won’t be as comical as Mike Myers’ movies, but there are some very funny moments in Jojo too!

Reddit user DarthFecker managed to find this incredible easter egg from the movie Austin Power: The Spy Who Tried, film that has as protagonists Austin Power and his antagonist Doctor Evil, both played by Canadian comedian Mike Myers. The easter egg was found by a fan in the fourth season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, which tells of the strange phenomena occurring in the city of Morioh. Josuke Higashigata and his Crazy Diamond booth try to frame serial killer Kira, also with a booth called Killer Queen.

Josuke and his companions will eventually manage to defeat the serial killer, although several members of the group will lose their lives. Next year, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure will have a special spring event, many argue that it is for the arrival of the next season of the anime, Stone Ocean, which will feature Jolyne Kujo.

If you’re planning a rewatch of all Jojo before the sixth season arrives, let’s recap the series of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and let’s not forget that we will soon see the animated adaptation of So Spoke Rohan Kishibe, Jojo’s oav coming soon .