Jojo: Vento Aureo, this female Devil cosplay will leave you no way out

Each series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure had its antagonist to defeat: first there was Dio Brando, then also returned in Stardust Crusaders, followed by the Men of the Pillar of Battle Tendency and Kira Yoshikage for Diamond is Unbreakable. In the latest animated series in chronological order, the antagonist was the Devil instead.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind presented in an Italian panorama a group of gangsters whose protagonist was Giorno Giovanna. The obstacle the main character had to overcome was the head of his own organization, the mysterious man who pulled the strings and who apparently had no ties to anyone but his daughter Trish. Devil will prove to be one of the most difficult antagonists to defeat because of its secrecy and only with the arrival of Gold Experience Requiem it was possible to put the enemy against the wall.

Devil is a man with long pink hair and a robust build, dressed in a rather peculiar way. Her look is suitable to be transformed into a more feminine version, and that's what Sachiko did by introducing us a genderbent devil cosplay. Below you can see the photos with this character who controls the time thanks to King Crimson, what do you think?

After Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo it will be the turn of the new series Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, of which, however, nothing is known yet. In the meantime, enjoy Guido Mista's female cosplay.