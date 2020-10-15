Jojo: Vento Aureo, the protagonist Giorno Giovanna in the cosplay of the Italian Destati

As in every Jojo series, be it animated or print, there are several scenes that have made history thanks to Golden Wind. The fifth generation of Jojo, or perhaps better GioGio in this case, had its extraordinary moments typical of Araki’s work. Even months later everyone remembers the clash between Giorno and Cioccolata.

That’s just one of the highlights of a series that has brought so many characters to popularity. This has also made the cosplay phenomenon grow around all the figures of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. In recent days we have brought you a splendid and sexy Trish Una cosplay, while today we focus on the protagonist of this fifth generation.

The anime of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo introduced us to Giorno Giovanna, son of Dio Brando and transplanted to Naples at an early age, where he climbed the criminal ranks eventually becoming the boss of Passione. After becoming the leader we see him in a black suit and obviously in possession of Gold Experience Requiem.

The Italian cosplayer Destati decided to be photographed at the Parco Giardino Sigurtà near Verona with his new cosplay of Giorno Giovanna. Immersed in nature, we see it in various photos below that have won a fair number of likes on Instagram.