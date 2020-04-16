Jojo: Vento Aureo, the pride and sensuality of Trish Una stand out in this cosplay

Share it:

The anime of Jojo's Le Bizzarre Avventure: Vento Aureo aired last year and has particularly affected Italian fans due to the setting that moves between Naples, Pompeii, Venice, Rome and Sardinia. However, the bizarre characters also fall into the charm of Hirohiko Araki's epic journey.

In addition to introducing Giorno Giovanna, gangstar and son of God Brando, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind presented Trish Una, the main pivot of the work and around which the aims of many characters revolve. The beautiful Trish joins the group in Capri and immediately attracts the looks of her male guardians.

This certainly also happens in real life with the cosplay dedicated to the character, such as the one made by Misaki Sai. The Trish Una cosplay that you can see below shows us all the pride and sensuality of the girl in different poses. With the classic dress that we have seen them wear throughout the anime of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo, the play of light and the Jojo poses created by Misaki Sai make the character particularly alive.

