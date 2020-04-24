Jojo Vento Aureo, the "DiGiorno" pizzeria quotes the anime on Twitter: it's a boom in likes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent years we have witnessed a real renewal in the world of marketing, with large companies ready, in order to advertise their products, to get closer and closer to the world of memes, TV series and anime. Among the many figures the American pizzeria DiGiorno, which recently went viral thanks to a Jojo-themed tweets.

In the post visible at the bottom the pizzeria has published a collage depicting the classic uniform of DiGiorno employees and the dress of Giovanna day, young protagonist of the excellent Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind. Needless to say, post interactions are literally a hundredfold, going from a few hundred worldly tweets to almost 30,000 likes and 8000 retweets.

The tweet obviously attracted the attention of many relevant figures, including the American voice actress Lindsay Jones, the official profile of Viz Media and some youtubers. The pizzeria had previously mentioned Jojo's Bizarre Adventures in the past achieving a similar effect.

And what do you think of this marketing campaign? Are you glad that Jojo has become a well-known anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our review of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo.