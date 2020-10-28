JoJo: Vento Aureo, the author returns to talk about the characters and his love for Italy

On the occasion of the release on US soil of the home video edition of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo, VIZ Media interviewed the author of the work Hirohiko Araki, asking him some questions about the characters of the series, his inspiration for the story and the music of the anime.

Araki began by talking about the uniqueness of the series: “Vento Aureo is a series that deals with themes such as the sadness of birth, the idea of ​​not having a place in the world and not being able to make any choice. The relationships between the characters, the clash between friends and enemies, the charm of betrayal .. These are the themes of the work. Men are extremely important. I portrayed them in a fascinating way because I thought it was interesting for the characters to meet their end at the hands of someone so beautiful“.

As for inspiration and its relationship with Italy, however, the author stated: “For the hair of Giorno I was inspired by Michelangelo’s David. I visited several museums and galleries in Italy, and I wanted the characters, sculptures and fashion to recall the Roman style. My inspiration comes from the style of the Italian people, which carries on its shoulders all the sadness and difficulties of history“.

Finally, Araki talked about his favorite character and the music: “There are a lot of characters that I like, but one I always liked to draw was Mista. I really like his Stand and he is a positive character, who accepts his flaws and who is always honest with himself. On the villain front, I think I have to say Prosciutto, since I really like his relationship with Pisces. However I like them all, even the antagonists! For the music I wanted to use gangsta rap, but in the end we decided to turn to the Jodeci piece“.

What do you think of it? Have you discovered something new? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know about the author and his vision of Italy, instead, we refer you to the statements made during the Lucca Comics & Games 2019.