Jojo: Vento Aureo, a cosplay transforms Leone Abbacchio into a woman

We are still waiting for the next story of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures. After the conclusion of Vento Aureo, not much was known on the animated front, in addition to the realization of some OAV dedicated to Rohan Kishibe, the eclectic character of the third season of the anime.

Let's go back to Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind, the fourth season that adapts the fifth series created by Hirohiko Araki. The group of protagonists is made up entirely of men: there is the boss Bruno Bucciarati, the protagonist Giorno Giovanna and then other Passion henchmen, or the quartet formed by Guido Mista, Narancia Ghirga, Fugo Pannacotta and Leone Abbacchio.

The latter is an ex-policeman who has often been brazen towards Giorno despite loyalty to Bucciarati. He is a tall man, with long light lilac hair and purple details, while wearing a long dark suit. A scene from the anime of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo has become iconic where he is seen drinking wine, and from this scene a cosplay genderbender by Leone Abbacchio. Lopbunnies has created his version of the female Jojo character, as you can see below, keeping all the main details. What do you think?