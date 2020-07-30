Jojo: the charismatic villain Dio Brando is the protagonist of splendid fanart

Share it:

Hirohiko Araki with his main work, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures has created one of the best antagonists in the manga and anime field. A villain that in recent animated transpositions has undergone some changes in design, for this reason a fan of the series has redesigned the character with the design seen in the first series of the manga.

When the spectacular Stands had not yet been introduced, Dio Brando was initially a simple boy whom I came in contact with the stone mask, then turned into a vampire, creating many problems for the family that had welcomed him as a son, the Joestar.

Guided by a fierce revenge, God Brando managed not only to kill Jonathan, but also to take over his body to survive, and return to the third season of the anime, Stardust Crusaders, with an incredibly powerful Stand, The World. Having gathered a small army of Stand owners, God will enjoy threatening Jotaro, Joseph and his companions.

To pay homage to this character, one of the most important met so far in Araki's work, a fan, the artist @GrandGuerilla shared the post at the bottom of the page on Reddit, where he offers an anime design more faithful to the original mangaka designs. There is no shortage of iconic poses, pink-purple colors, which have always distinguished the villain, and particular attention to the haircut, less wavy than what was seen in the anime.

Recall that Jojo and Minecraft have joined in a nice crossover, and we leave you to the discussion about the best Jojo in the series.