JoJo: Stone Ocean, Jolyne and Stone Free posing in this original cosplay

July 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Despite the disappointment of fans of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Adventures: Stone Ocean for the failure to announce the animated series, they continue to be popular on the web cosplay dedicated to the characters work. This time we point out one focused on Jolyne.

The famous's daughter Jotaro Kujo is the protagonist of the sixth part of the original epic born from the mind of Hirohiko Araki, Jolyne will indeed have to deal with the prison of Green Dolphin Street in Florida, where he will meet his allies and will use for the first time the powers of the his stand. At the bottom of the news you can see the original cosplay of Emely Ramos, known on Instagram as @familyguyeatsa, who wanted to give life to the protagonist of the work. He also chose to recreate Stone Free, the name given to Jolyne's booth, a decision that has greatly affected the many fans of the series.

The photos were quite successful, receiving two thousand likes and several comments, in which users note the large number of details present, for example the writing on the arms, made by the protagonist during a clash against an opponent with a particular power.

Looking forward to having official information on the forthcoming transposition of the work, we leave you with this animation of The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo: Stone Ocean focused on one of the most famous moments of the manga.

