JoJo: Stone Ocean: Here is a pair of sneakers inspired by the look of Jotaro Kujo

While we are still awaiting the announcement of the anime series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, we report this creation by a fan of the manga of Hirohiko Araki, inspired by the look of Jotaro.

User deanoBby shared his creation on Reddit, which you can see at the bottom of the news: a pair of shoes dedicated to the character present in three different parts of the Joestar family history. In particular, it can be seen how it is similar to the design sported by Jotaro Kujo in the course of Stone Ocean, manga focused on the daughter Jolyne but in which Jotaro is also present, although to a lesser extent than in the other series in which he is one of the protagonists. Mangaka fans have enthusiastically welcomed these shoes, the quality of which makes them look like an official merchandise item dedicated to the show.

All that remains is to wait for the next announcements from David Production, the animation studio responsible for the transposition for the small screen of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: it is very likely in fact that they will always be the ones to deal with the sixth part, set in Florida and centered on the events of Jolyne Kujo inside the Green Dolphin Street prison. In the meantime, we recommend this original cosplay of the protagonist of JoJo: Stone Ocean.