Jojo: Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro Kujo becomes real with this loyal cosplay

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Thanks to David Production, the franchise of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures is reborn. With the first season of the new anime we saw the first two generations, with Joestar Jonathan and Joseph in action. With the second season, Jotaro Kujo was introduced, along with the power of the stands.

A profusion of fan art has been dedicated to Jotaro Kujo, being one of the most famous and appreciated Jojos of all. It is much more difficult to see it in the real world with a well-done cosplay: since a certain size and a well-trained and sculpted physique are required, few can afford to make it properly. This did not stop the Russian fan Leon Chiro who brought his on Instagram Jotaro Kujo cosplayquickly went viral.

Taking up one of his looks, Leon Chiro presents a Very faithful Jotaro and also with the same aura, partly also thanks to the onomatopoeia that flock to the sides of the photo. The face, the shadows of the clothes, the colors manage to replicate that aura of Jotaro Kujo as in the anime Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders.

Now it remains to be seen how the characters of the future seasons of Jojo will be welcomed and if they too will receive all these cosplay.

