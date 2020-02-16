Jojo relives in a splendid couple cosplay with Jotaro and Star Platinum

Share it:

One of the most iconic parts of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures is the third, subtitled Stardust Crusaders. The protagonist this time is Jotaro Kujo, the first Japanese to be in the spotlight in the manga of Hirohiko Araki and was also one of the first to receive a stand, new power introduced by the mangaka precisely in the series in question.

The stand evokes a sort of spiritual concentration behind the owner from different features, owners of a particular power and strength that changes from person to person. In the case of the third Jojo, Star Platinum in addition to having excellent strength, it is capable of freezing time for a few moments.

The protagonist of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders has returned to television for a few years thanks to the anime prepared by David Production, receiving new lymph and therefore a further dose of love from fans. And just from these fans came a really realistic couple cosplay that brings Jotaro Kujo and Star Platinum to life. At the bottom you can see the Jojo-themed cosplay in question, with Jotaro on the left in an iconic pose, while Star Platinum is on the right ready to launch various punches that will lead to the famous Ora Ora Ora Ora.

At the moment, the anime of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures he is still waiting for Stone Ocean, while the manga is in the final stages of Jojolion.