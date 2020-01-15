'Jojo Rabbit': the surprise of the Oscar 2020

Share it:

After a lot of pool, a season of prizes (which has not yet ended) and many bets, the Oscar nominations of 2020 have already appeared and there have been great absences and few surprises … except one. Or rather: except 6. The 6 nominations that one of the films that promises to be the surprise of the season has obtained: 'Jojo Rabbit', the new story directed by Taika Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker, which opens this January 17 in cinemas

Nominated for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costumes, Best Production Design and Best Editing, 'Jojo Rabbit', despite having won the Public Prize in Toronto and having sneaked between the Golden Globe nominations, was not very high in the pools. That's why they surprise their 6 nominations for the Academy Awards. But do you deserve them?

Best Costume

Kimberley French20th Century Fox

Designed by Mayes C. Rubeo, to evoke any historical era without looking like mere costumes is always complicated. And Rubeo achieves it perfectly, immediately transporting us to Nazi Germany, also adding several distinctive elements throughout the film, such as Scarlet Johansson's shoes.

Rubeo had never been nominated for an Oscar, but was in charge of Costume Design for films such as 'Apocalytpo', 'Avatar' or 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Best Production Design

20th Century Fox

Prepared by Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková, Production Design responds to the 'aesthetic' that the film will have. How are the sets where the action fits? What will the props be? All the details we see on the screen, even the smallest, respond to the Production Design department. And in 'Jojo Rabbit' there are details everywhere. From the Nazi propaganda posters to the protagonist's house …

While Vincent, from the saga of 'The Lord of the Rings', has already been nominated for an Oscar on another occasion, Sopková is his first nomination. In his recent curriculum appears 'Carnival Row', the fantastic genre series of Amazon Prime.

Best Assembly

20th Century Fox

Except for 'Thor: Ragnarok', Taika Waititi has its usual editor, Tom Eagles. And if a movie has a good rhythm, more than 50% of the fault lies with the editor. In this case, 'Jojo Rabbit' has a devilish rhythm, which doesn't stop for a single moment … although he knows when he has to. Despite not being a very complicated assembly, since the story is linear, the rhythm of the planes and sequences is perfect.

Eagles has been the editor of the Waititi series' What we do in the shadows', as well as the series' Ash vs. Evil Dead '.

Best Adapted Screenplay

20th Century Fox

Why adapted script? Well, the movie is based on the book 'Caging Skies' by Christine Leunens, and Taika Waititi has been in charge of adapting it to the big screen. It is never easy to adapt a book to the cinema, but Taika takes the most recognizable elements of the story and captures them in audiovisuals, greatly enhancing the absurd humor and surrealism of the novel, and adding some changes that give more lightness to the history.

Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler is a young and lonely German child belonging to the Hitler Youth who sees his world turned upside down when he discovers that his young mother Rosie hides a Jewish girl in her attic. With the only help of his best imaginary friend, a slightly idiotic boy, Jojo must face his blind nationalism

Best Secondary Actress

20th Century Fox

Scarlett Johansson is one of those actresses who is always good in all the movies she does. We met her many years ago in the great 'Ghost World', but when it really exploded it was thanks to 'Lost in translation' and 'Match Point', playing the character of Nola. For both films, she had to be nominated for an Oscar but failed. And this year enjoy a double nomination.

His character in 'Jojo Rabbit' is that of Jojo's mother and lets us see a more funny Scarlett, but giving a touch of humanity to his character masterfully. He entered the awards race late, but he has cast himself in his own right.

Best film

20th Century Fox

The Academy is not usually very friendly to comedies in the main categories, but Taika's acid and corrosive comedy is different. 'Jojo Rabbit' is a satire of how human beings often act according to what the rest commands, without stopping to think about what we are really doing. That reading could well be adapted to the time we have had to live, and Waititi knows it, playing perfectly between humor and drama, in addition to a dream casting, headed by debutant Roman-Griffin Davies.