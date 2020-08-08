Jojo meets Super Mario: Bowser becomes Dio Brando in a special artwork

Share it:

The series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure , more than thirty years after its first publication, it remains among the most popular manga in Japan, thanks to the original style of the master Hirohiko Araki, and above all to the characters always characterized in a different way.

Among these we naturally find the villain par excellence of all generations of Jojo seen so far, or Dio Brando. Initially becoming a vampire thanks to the powers of the stone mask, in the third season, Stardust Crusaders, will return stronger than before, thanks to the union with the body of Jonathan Joestar and the Stand The World.

To honor a character who has heavily influenced the misadventures of the Joestar family, a fan has decided to create a beautiful drawing, but giving life to a fusion to say the least extravagant. As you can see in the post, reported at the bottom of the news, Bowser, main enemy of the Super Mario video game series, was represented with the indistinguishable tuft of Dio Brando, and with the colors of the antagonist's costume.

A totally unexpected crossover that surprised both fans of the most famous brand of the big N and fans of Araki's work. We recall that recently a fan thought of an actor for the role of Joseph, in a possible live action of the series, and we leave you to our review of Vento Aureo, waiting for the return of the Jojo anime.