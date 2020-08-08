Entertainment

Jojo meets Super Mario: Bowser becomes Dio Brando in a special artwork

August 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure , more than thirty years after its first publication, it remains among the most popular manga in Japan, thanks to the original style of the master Hirohiko Araki, and above all to the characters always characterized in a different way.

Among these we naturally find the villain par excellence of all generations of Jojo seen so far, or Dio Brando. Initially becoming a vampire thanks to the powers of the stone mask, in the third season, Stardust Crusaders, will return stronger than before, thanks to the union with the body of Jonathan Joestar and the Stand The World.

To honor a character who has heavily influenced the misadventures of the Joestar family, a fan has decided to create a beautiful drawing, but giving life to a fusion to say the least extravagant. As you can see in the post, reported at the bottom of the news, Bowser, main enemy of the Super Mario video game series, was represented with the indistinguishable tuft of Dio Brando, and with the colors of the antagonist's costume.

READ:  One Punch Man: a fan imagined King in reality thanks to artificial intelligence

A totally unexpected crossover that surprised both fans of the most famous brand of the big N and fans of Araki's work. We recall that recently a fan thought of an actor for the role of Joseph, in a possible live action of the series, and we leave you to our review of Vento Aureo, waiting for the return of the Jojo anime.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.