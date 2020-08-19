Entertainment

Jojo: Jotaro Kujo becomes the protagonist of a special fanmade invitation

August 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure it doesn't have many romantic moments, apart from the jokes initially exchanged between Jonathan and Erina in the first series, Phantom Blood, yet an American fan has made a special invitation card for the traditional prom, starring Jotaro Kujo.

Among the numerous fights of Stand, on a journey that takes the protagonists from Japan to Egypt, Jotaro has always appeared cold, detached, and incredibly powerful, especially thanks to Star Platinum and his willpower.

Undoubtedly Jotaro is the protagonist who has appeared several times throughout the series, with a return in Diamond Is Unbreakable, a brief cameo in Golden Wind and an important role alongside his daughter Jolyne in Stone Ocean.

To make such a character even more unforgettable, fan @ Bicon-Jade has decided to invite her boyfriend to the prom, with a nice play on words and a faithful portrait of Jotaro, as we saw it in Stardust Crusaders. At the bottom of the news you can find the post shared by the user on Reddit.

READ:  Fast And Furious 9: Paul Walker Brian O’conner Returns

Jotaro was able to kill Dio Brando at the end of the third season, even managing to stop time to counter the power of The World. Unfortunately, over the years, his physical strength and skills have failed, but he still remains one of the strongest characters ever introduced into the universe created by Hirohiko Araki.

Recall that recently the fight between Jotaro and Dio has got a parody, and we leave you with a clue regarding the next season of the anime.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.