Jojo: Jotaro Kujo becomes the protagonist of a special fanmade invitation

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure it doesn't have many romantic moments, apart from the jokes initially exchanged between Jonathan and Erina in the first series, Phantom Blood, yet an American fan has made a special invitation card for the traditional prom, starring Jotaro Kujo.

Among the numerous fights of Stand, on a journey that takes the protagonists from Japan to Egypt, Jotaro has always appeared cold, detached, and incredibly powerful, especially thanks to Star Platinum and his willpower.

Undoubtedly Jotaro is the protagonist who has appeared several times throughout the series, with a return in Diamond Is Unbreakable, a brief cameo in Golden Wind and an important role alongside his daughter Jolyne in Stone Ocean.

To make such a character even more unforgettable, fan @ Bicon-Jade has decided to invite her boyfriend to the prom, with a nice play on words and a faithful portrait of Jotaro, as we saw it in Stardust Crusaders. At the bottom of the news you can find the post shared by the user on Reddit.

Jotaro was able to kill Dio Brando at the end of the third season, even managing to stop time to counter the power of The World. Unfortunately, over the years, his physical strength and skills have failed, but he still remains one of the strongest characters ever introduced into the universe created by Hirohiko Araki.

Recall that recently the fight between Jotaro and Dio has got a parody, and we leave you with a clue regarding the next season of the anime.