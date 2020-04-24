Jojo: Jotaro and God teach us to be quarantined in this fan art

Share it:

In this difficult period of global pandemic, souls are surely a medium that will have helped many fans to get distracted or fill time in this forced quarantine. Since virtue is made of necessity, many have started to recover cult series from many episodes. Among the most viewed we find naturally Jojo.

The masterpiece of Hiroiko Araki he has marked several generations with his crazy characters and incredible powers. One of the most memorable moments for fans is undoubtedly the final fight between the vampire God Brando from the stand The world (also known as Za Warudo) able to stop time, sworn enemy of the Joestar family, and Jotaro Kujo, a descendant of the Joestar and the Star Platinum stand capable of delivering blows at a supersonic speed. The World and Star Platinum are the ones that are the best stands for Araki's work for us.

The profit user MoskiDraws he imagined how one of the most epic moments of the entire work would have been, the final clash between the two that took place in Cairo in Stardust Crusaders. In this hilarious fan art we can see how the intent is to raise people's awareness of social distancing to keep out of the house. Since the very concept of the stands is precisely that of being attached to one's bearer (with some exceptions), the idea of ​​representing The World with the mask is brilliant.

What do you think of this illustration?