Jojo: Here's who would be perfect like Joseph in a live action series

August 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
The beloved series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures , written and designed by the master Hirohiko Araki, has already obtained a live action adaptation of the events told in Diamond Is Unbreakable in the past. Thinking about a western film about the series, a fan imagined who among the Hollywood actors could play the role of Joseph.

The answer is simple, as shown in the post shared by @onlyanimetweet, reported at the bottom of the page, that is Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor, and later governor of California, recently returned to make other action films, and considering the images that the fan chose for a comparison between the two, we could seriously think of seeing him well in the role of Joseph, in how much the similarity is undeniable.

The user has thought of a Netflix adaptation of the third season, Stardust Crusaders, where Joseph appears as the grandfather of the protagonist Jotaro Kujo. Joseph remains one of the most respected characters in Araki's entire work, who has experienced the transition between the concentric wave technique, used by him in Battle Tendency, to discover the Stands, now the focus of the series' narrative.

We leave you to what we think are Jojo's most bizarre stands, and remember that a voice actor has revealed a clue to the upcoming season.

What do you think of this choice? Could Schwarzenegger be the best candidate for the role of Joseph? Let us know with a comment below.

