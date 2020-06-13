JoJo: Golden Wind, Day and God protagonists of a nice fan art

Share it:

Besides the various cosplay of JoJo: Vento Aureo, the many fans of the opera of Hirohiko Araki they particularly liked this fan art centered on Giovanna and God Day and shared on Reddit.

The post was created by the user i-drink-mercury on the page of the famous social platform dedicated to the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, enjoying moderate success with over one hundred comments. You can see the drawing at the bottom of the news, which depicts a quiet moment of a father-son day: God and Day are in fact busy shopping, with the latter preferring to remain comfortably seated inside a cart. In the pages of the manga we have never witnessed a meeting between the two, despite the fan wishes. In the background we find products that mention characters from the long-lived series, in addition to dolphins with the particular Jotaro hat, there are also bottles on which Joseph Joestar is depicted.

In the scene there is also Diavolo, villain of Vento Aureo defeated by Giorno and who seems to notice his rival out of the corner of his eye. Waiting for official news on the adaptation of the sixth part of the epic of the Joestar family, we report another fan art of Le Bizzarre Adventure di JoJo: Vento Aureo focused on the stormy relationship between Abbacchio and the son of God Brando.