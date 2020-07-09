JoJo: Giovanna's voice marries a Tokyo Ghoul voice actress

Share it:

The voice actors Kensho Ono and Kana Zanazawa, respectively de the Bizarre Adventures of JoJo and Tokyo Ghoul, announced on social networks their marriage in marriage, which seals a relationship that began in 2017.

Here are the words by the voice actor of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures:

"She is passionate about her job, she is always happy and makes me happy when we are together, she has many qualities that I don't have."

In case you have never heard of the two voice actors, we provide you with a quick summary of their career within the animation industry. Ono can count on a boundless curriculum, having worked over the years on several souls of considerable caliber; we mention IDOLISH 7, Pokémon, Attack on Titan, Kuroko's Basketball. His last actor performance, as we anticipated at the beginning of the article, concerned the interpretation of Giorno Giovanna in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures.

Hanazawa has also built a successful career over time; in addition to being a voice actress, known for working on Tokyo Ghoul, Orange and Princess Jellyfish, she is also a Japanese actress and singer.

The two artists worked together on various projects – the animated series of Magi, Bungo Stray Dogs, Pop Team Epic, Fairy Tail and many others.

