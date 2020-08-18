Jojo: father and son recreate a hilarious fight between Jotaro and Dio Brando

Share it:

In recent years, numerous live action projects related to the most famous anime series have been announced, such as Jojo's Bizarre Adventure , resulting in a clear divide among the fans. On the one hand there are those who adore these reinterpretations of what has already been seen or read in the past, while on the other there are skepticism and fear.

Adapting pages and pages of manga, or dozens of anime episodes into a relatively short film, is definitely not an easy job, but despite this several live action have achieved some success, just think of the three Japanese films dedicated to Death Note.

The artist Mark Leung he found a way to have fun even in this period, making the nice video that you can find at the bottom of the page, with the collaboration of his son. The two interpreted in their own way and with improvised weapons the intense clash between Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando, seen in the final stages of the anime's third season, Stardust Crusaders.

The result is simply incredible, complete with sound effects, onomatopoeia on screen, soundtrack taken from the anime, and "special" effects made purposely exaggerated to arouse laughter. Recall that Jonathan became a vampire thanks to a splendid cosplay, and we let you discover who would be perfect in the role of Joseph in a live action.