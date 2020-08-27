Entertainment

Jojo: Fans remember the amazing OVA written by Satoshi Kon

August 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure debuted in 1987 on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump with the introduction of Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando in the Phantom Blood series. Although only recently there was an anime adaptation curated by David Production, in 1993 a highly regarded OVA was released, directed by Satoshi Kon.

Produced by Studio APP la mini series, consisting of six episodes, adapted part of the events recounted in the third series, Stardust Crusaders, which followed the Egyptian misadventures of Jotaro Kujo, his grandfather Joseph and their companions to find and defeat the villain par excellence of the Joestar family, Dio Brando.

The story told departs from what was seen both in the manga and in the recent animated transposition, but it was still able to conquer numerous viewers at the time. He had been called to take care of the direction and the screenplay of the OVA Satoshi Kon, a very successful artist in the sector, who passed away 10 years ago, on 24 August 2010.

As a reminder, user @Pichuunnn shared on Reddit some scenes from one of the episodes of the series that Kon directed, you can find the post at the bottom of the news. In the video we see a glimpse of the long final battle, starring Joseph and Kakyoin, who try to sow Dio Brando in the car through the streets of Cairo.

What do you think of this return to Japanese animation of the early 90s? Do you prefer this style or the newest one for the Jojo series? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that a fanart showed us Josuke and his companions on the school desks, and we leave you to a parody of the fight between Jotaro and God.

