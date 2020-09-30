Jojo: Fans go wild on social after a new project is announced

The rumors that have been running on the net in recent times regarding a probable announcement on the next projects planned for the series Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure they found confirmation yesterday, when it was announced that in April 2021 there will be an anime event entirely dedicated to Jojo.

Fans of Araki’s opera naturally did not hesitate to react to a major announcement like this one, and while it is very likely that it is the animated transposition dedicated to the adventures of Jolyne Kujo, daughter of Jotaro, and protagonist of the sixth series, there is still nothing for sure about it.

As you can see from the various posts reported at the bottom of the news, many of the fans think about the arrival of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and if on the one hand we find an incredible enthusiasm, also fueled by the new merchandise arriving, on the other hand there are also those who prefer to remain realistic and think about the true publication date of the new project.

It must also be considered that the pace of production has changed profoundly in recent months, and this would pay off the work of the David Production studio is longer and more complicated, which for the sixth season should adapt 158 ​​chapters of the manga.

We also remember that Joseph Joestar has just turned 100 years old, and we leave you to an epic crossover between Jojo and ONE PIECE.