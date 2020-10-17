Jojo, Dragon Ball, Naruto and many others in the new crossover between Among Us and anime

Among Us is a video game that has become particularly popular recently and is competing in the top positions of the charts among Twitch and others by number of streamed videos. This has led to the creation of many crossovers and on our pages we have reported one between Among Us and ONE PIECE. But another comes with Jojo.

The fan Landonardo, creator of video content, has decided to propose a new version of his crossover between Among Us and the world of anime. If you remember, the two videos of Among Us had already been shared where the green beans impostors and the crew became anime characters: energy waves, Gum Gum fruit, a splendid Death Note.

This time Landonardo continues bringing both new souls and some already shared, but with other characters. In the video that you can see above we start with Majin Bu in Dragon Ball who turns his opponent into a chocolate bar. It continues with Rock Lee from Naruto, Hinata from Haikyuu, Shinji Ikari and EVA-01 from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

As the characters flow, you get to the final part where it dominates Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Specifically, the second half of the video focuses on a Stardust Crusaders replay with some twists. In the end it all works out with one clash between Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando epically accomplished. Which anime would you like to see in the next version?