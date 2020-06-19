Jojo and Spider-Man's Bizarre Adventures meet in a brilliant crossover

Share it:

The television adaptation of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures it is one of the most awaited and appreciated transpositions by the entire community linked to the masterpiece of Hirohiko Araki. And almost exactly one year after the end of Giorgio Giovanna's Neapolitan adventure, fans are still waiting for an announcement about the sixth part of the anime.

In any case, the franchise is continuing to excite thousands of fans all over the world, thanks to a fan base very close to the pearl of Araki sensei. Although almost a year has passed since the end of Golden Wind, I study David Production has not yet revealed any information regarding the sixth part of Jojo and, to make matters worse, the upcoming debut of Fire Force 2 further dismisses the possibility of an imminent announcement.

Fortunately, fans continue to fill the absence with extraordinary manifestations of creativity, just as this splendid Jotaro cosplay demonstrates. Recently, however, a fan of Spider-Man he tried to combine Araki's imagery with the famous Marvel comic, combining the two works in brilliant crossover. The illustration in question, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, in fact portrays Jolyne Cujoh on the cover of the number 300 of the Spider-Man, the release that proposed the first real debut of Venom, one of the most appreciated villains in the entire universe of the House of Ideas.

And you, however, what do you think of this artistic representation, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.