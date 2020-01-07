Jojo and Monster authors prepare special designs for the 2020 Paralympics

Share it:

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be an extremely important event for the whole of Japan. Next to this there will naturally be the Paralympics, an event of no less importance. Already several authors in the past participated in the production of drawings to advertise the 2020 Paralympics and now they are the authors of Monster and Jojo add.

Naoki Urasawa, author of world-famous manga such as 20th Century Boys, Monster, Pluto and Billy Bat, has prepared an illustration for Tokyo 2020 focusing on "drawing in a way that transcends events, races and genres. Everyone has their turn. Now yours has arrived. " In fact, in the table in the tweet at the bottom we see an athlete who can be both a man and a woman to the eye of the beholder, with traits that can be associated with various ethnic groups and races and who is preparing to enter into a discipline that is not well specified.

The second official poster for Tokyo 2020 was instead prepared by Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki. The mangaka put his own for the Paralympics which will be held immediately after the Olympics and commented on the image that you can see at the bottom in this way: "I drew the image of the sports gods as they fly down from the sky with the motif of the 'Ukiyo-e of Hokusai. I couldn't decide what color to make Mount Fuji, so I did it honey-colored. "

The poster prepared by Araki is titled "The sky above the big wave off the coast of Kanagawa" with the two runners who vaguely remember Jojo characters, with many details taken from the series, which make their way between waves and clouds to reach the golden goal. This design works alongside that of other famous authors such as Takehiko Inoue on Paralympic Jump.