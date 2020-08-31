Jojo: a viral video reminds us of the incredible clash between Giorno and Cioccolata

Share it:

When it comes to the series of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure there are many scenes that come to minds to fans, many of which are related to the most intense battles that have engaged the different generations of Joestar. Among these, one of the most memorable is certainly the one between Giorno Giovanna, the protagonist of Golden Wind , and Chocolate.

One scene in particular of the fight received a place of honor among the memes dedicated to the series created by Hirohiko Araki, that is the famous seven pages of Muda, a word that Giorno exclaims when he hits his opponent, which is also a clear reference to his father, Dio Brando.

Recently a television station aired episode 31 of the fourth season of the Jojo anime, and a fan shared the video you find at the bottom, sparking a series of reactions from other fans and from the same American voice actor of Giorno, Philip Reich, pointing out how nervous he was before the episode was released.

From the comments of numerous fans to the original post, it seems that the voice actor’s work has gained a prominent place among the best moments of Jojo’s seasons air so far. Recall that Diavolo has obtained a splendid female cosplay, and we leave you to our review of Vento Aureo.