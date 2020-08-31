Jojo: a viral video reminds us of the incredible clash between Giorno and Cioccolata

When it comes to the series of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure there are many scenes that come to minds to fans, many of which are related to the most intense battles that have engaged the different generations of Joestar. Among these, one of the most memorable is certainly the one between Giorno Giovanna, the protagonist of Golden Wind , and Chocolate.
One scene in particular of the fight received a place of honor among the memes dedicated to the series created by Hirohiko Araki, that is the famous seven pages of Muda, a word that Giorno exclaims when he hits his opponent, which is also a clear reference to his father, Dio Brando.
Recently a television station aired episode 31 of the fourth season of the Jojo anime, and a fan shared the video you find at the bottom, sparking a series of reactions from other fans and from the same American voice actor of Giorno, Philip Reich, pointing out how nervous he was before the episode was released.
From the comments of numerous fans to the original post, it seems that the voice actor’s work has gained a prominent place among the best moments of Jojo’s seasons air so far. Recall that Diavolo has obtained a splendid female cosplay, and we leave you to our review of Vento Aureo.
#JoJosBizarreAdventure THE SEVEN PAGE MUDA IS HERE AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/SCXFR9oMPZ
— trish loves you!! ✿ (@trishunalovesu) August 30, 2020
I gotta be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous in my life than waiting to hear how that sounded # 7pagemuda #JoJosBizarreAdventure
— Phillip Reich (@PhillMReich) August 30, 2020
The fucking “WRRRYYYYYY” will always be the best part of the 7-page muda, both dub and sub
– Kaleb (Caleb) IA (@Kaleb_IA) August 30, 2020
THE 7 PAGE TIME
WAS SO GOOD
BRILLIANT JOB @PhillMReich
— Kellen Goff #BlackLivesMatter (@kellengoff) August 30, 2020
Alright let me stop thinking of the 7 page muda before I pass out
– Day (Wholesome Arc,) Giovanna (@ ultrainsinct399) August 30, 2020
me watching the 7 page muda dub for the 800 billionth time to hear giorno wry HES SO POWERFUL MY KING IM WOOF WOOF
— jojo ❀ (was @diosmethlab) (@diokandi) August 30, 2020
7 Page Muda Dub was phenomenal, that Wry was outstanding
— O C E A N M A N (@Oceaniz96) August 30, 2020
Damn. The English dub’s 7 page Muda was really good. Philip Reich nailed the speed of the mudas. The only way he could’ve done it any better is by screaming a little bit louder. But overall, I think he absolutely nailed it.
– Sora Nai (@Blank_Gaming_) August 30, 2020
I think it goes without saying that a man who can 7-page muda is a man who deserves 6 bullets and a gun nut as his 7 loyal protectors.
Excellent work, @PhillMReich. This is why we’re following your dream.
— Sean Chiplock @ Path to Partner (@sonicmega) August 30, 2020
THEY ABSOLUTELY KILLED THE 7 PAGE MUDA DUB ACTUALLY POPPED OFF LETS GOOOOOOOOOO
– No | Drawing Tablet !! (@negative_nac) August 30, 2020
