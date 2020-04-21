JoJo: a fantastic all-female GOD cosplay

Share it:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures it is undoubtedly one of the best known and most appreciated works of the entire Shonen panorama. The author, Hirohiko Araki, has managed to create characters with a great charisma, which fans continue to love today. And now an extraordinary tribute in the form of cosplay has also arrived.

Between fan art and cosplay, the tributes made by fans to pay homage to Araki's work are innumerable and often no distinction is made between protagonists and antagonists, all are appreciated in the same way regardless of the role they play within the work.

In several circumstances, Hirohiko Araki has affirmed the importance of rivals and among these it is impossible not to mention God Brando, also known simply as GOD, who made his first appearance in Phantom Blood.

VeroCaldeira wanted to show his love for this iconic character by publishing a cosplay which faithfully represents GOD in his green and yellow cloths, emphasizing the folds of clothes with thick black strokes, to remind Araki's style.

What do you think of this cosplay? And then, have you ever imagined what could happen if GOD met the antagonists of other works?