Jojo: a fanart shows us Josuke and his companions at the school desks

The series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure presented us always extravagant and out of the ordinary protagonists, and certainly the hectic life of Josuke Higashikata, the main character of Diamond Is Unbreakable, in the imaginary Japanese town Morioh, is a perfect example.

Introduced as illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar, seen in Battle Tendency and alongside his nephew Jotaro in Stardust Crusaders, 16-year-old Josuke will try to stop a terrible serial killer, with the help of his companions, and his powerful Stand, Crazy Diamond.

Alternating fighting scenes with dramatic interludes, Morioh's kids have a lot more to think about compared to the normal everyday life spent at school by their peers, and thanks to the particular powers that distinguish each character, Hirohiko Araki managed to create a story with a perfect rhythm, characterized by a mysterious artifact, the Bow and the Arrow, and the omnipresent threat from Yoshikage Kira.

Thinking about characters struggling with normal lives, fan @ lahme2 shared a drawing on Reddit he sees Josuke and the others follow an art lesson given by Rohan Kishibe. As explained by the author of the illustration, shown at the bottom of the page, one of the objectives was to represent as many characters as possible, in fact, outside the windows you can see the other Jojo.

