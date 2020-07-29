Johnny Depp, the trial for defamation in the final stages: new accusations against the star

Share it:

In the latest round of Johnny Depp's libel suit against The Sun, the Alta Corta heard testimony that "the actor's shameful conduct towards Amber Heard has been compromised by constant drug abuse, so much so that the star may not be aware of the seriousness of his actions".

The newspaper's lawyers reported this statement The Sun (therefore biased), stating in addition "the rich existence of evidence"In support of Heard's allegations of domestic violence in her view suffered by ex-husband Johnny Depp. The interpreter is in fact painted as"a hopeless junkie who has repeatedly lost his self-control and ability to hold back his anger".

The trial however entered the final stages after the sister of Amber Heard he said he witnessed one of these alleged abuses, claiming to have seen Johnny Depp throw a punch in the face of the sister. Now Depp's lawyers are attempting to counterattack using a video leaked last Monday. The final remarks by the NGN legal team against Depp have however come, with Sasha Wass QC declaring how the evidence "Mr. Depp's drug and alcohol-fueled lifestyle provide a precise backdrop to the events in question".

He said: "They demonstrate first of all how the applicant was subject to continuous irrational mood swings and anomalous behavior patterns that would not have existed if Mr. Depp had been clean and sober, so much so that he himself gave a name has this sort of metamorphosed entity, calling it The Monster".

